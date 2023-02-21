Destiny Community Church holds funeral service for fallen ASO deputy

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The funeral service for an Alachua County deputy Nickolas Tilliman is Tuesday

A viewing for family and friends will happen from 3 p.m. until 4 p.m. and the memorial service for Deputy Tilliman begins at 4:15 p.m. and goes until 5:30 p.m.

They both will take place at Destiny Community Church in Newberry.

Tilliman died on February 15th.

