Fire in Gainesville destroyed a family’s home, left one dog dead

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Red Cross is helping a family in Gainesville after their home was destroyed in a fire on Monday.

Gainesville Fire Rescue got the call around 4 p.m.

The fire at the home off Northwest 21st Street was fairly large when firefighters got there.

Five people were in the home along with six dogs and three cats. While no people were injured, one dog has died.

