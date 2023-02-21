Florida Realtors to release home sale numbers for the month of January

Florida Realtors will release the home sales numbers for the month of January.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Realtors will release the home sales numbers for the month of January.

In the month of December of 2022 in Alachua and Gilchrist counties, the number of single family home closed sales is 230.

Over in Marion County, the closed sale number amounts to 609.

The home sale numbers for January 2023 will be released at 10 a.m.

