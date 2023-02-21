Fort White man arrested after deputies find child porn in his home

James Foerster
James Foerster(James Foerster)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Fort White is in the Columbia County Jail on child porn charges.

James Foerster, 59, was arrested Monday after Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies raided his home.

The investigation started in January with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Foerster said he “likes younger but not too young.”

One of the videos investigators found involved two children who appeared to be one to two years old.

TRENDING: Fire in Gainesville destroyed a family’s home, left one dog dead

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Demiah Appling
15-year-old faces tampering charge in connection to death of Demiah Appling in Dixie County
Student groups protest at Florida Capitol as House moves ‘constitutional carry’ bill forward
Animal rescue group in Gainesville holds a fundraiser after truck crashes into building
Opponents rallied Tuesday against a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons...
Student groups protest at Florida Capitol as House moves ‘constitutional carry’ bill forward