Fort White man arrested after deputies find child porn in his home

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Fort White is in the Columbia County Jail on child porn charges.

James Foerster, 59, was arrested Monday after Columbia County Sheriff’s deputies raided his home.

The investigation started in January with a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Foerster said he “likes younger but not too young.”

One of the videos investigators found involved two children who appeared to be one to two years old.

