Funeral service for fallen ASO deputy
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:57 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The funeral service for an Alachua County deputy Nickolas Tilliman is February 15th.
A viewing for family and friends will happen from 3 p.m. until 4 o’clock and the memorial service for deputy Tilliman begins at 4:15 until 5:30 p.m.
Both are taking place at Destiny Community Church in Newberry.
Tillman died on February 15th.
