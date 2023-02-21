Grandmother, 2-year-old child hit while crossing Main Street in Gainesville

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run on Main Street after a grandmother and a child were hit while crossing the street on Tuesday.

Family members tell TV20, the grandmother and 2-year-old child were crossing the street around 10 a.m. to go to Mac’s Drive Thru, a burger restaurant near Eighth Avenue, when they were hit. The vehicle left the scene.

The grandmother was rushed to the UF Health Shands Hospital with traumatic injuries. The toddler is being checked for head swelling.

The police department is working to get a description of the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

