Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A major roadway in Marion County was shut down during the morning commute on Tuesday after a semi-truck carrying a mobile home flipped.

Ocala Police Department officers say westbound lanes of State Road 200 in Ocala were blocked after a tractor-trailer lost its load around 7:50 a.m. near Southwest 17th Street. They say the vehicle was hauling a new manufactured home.

The driver was attempting to turn when the home rolled off the trailer onto the roadway. The frame of the home was bent during the incident.

Crews worked for hours to get the roadway cleared.

