Lake City Police officials are looking for four missing teens

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officials are searching for four missing teens.
Brenton Pulido, 14, was last seen wearing a grey jacket and yellow shoes.
Dennis Cole, 17, is also missing he could be wearing a black Nike hoodie, blue jeans, and a black bookbag.
Deziah Garrett, 14, is the third missing teen who was last seen wearing pink pants and pink shoes.
The last teen Isabella Cowart, 17, who could be wearing a flannel pajama pants and black shoes.
All four teens went missing Monday around 8 p.m. from Meridian in Lake City.
The direction of travel remains unknown at this time.
