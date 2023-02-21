Marion County Commission meets to vote on the proposed Buc-ee’s

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Buc-ee’s could be coming to Ocala.

Marion County commissioners are recommended to approve the building with development conditions at their 9 a.m. meeting on Tuesday.

The site will be located east of I-75 and a little south of West Highway 326.

The Buc-ee’s will have an 80,000 square foot building, including outdoor areas.

They will have a total of 120 fueling stations as well as 750 regular parking spaces and 28 spaces for electric vehicles.

