Marion County commissioners give OK to Buc-ee’s for new store near Ocala

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A beloved country store and gas station is one step closer to opening a location in Ocala. The Marion County Commission voted on Tuesday to approve a zoning change to allow a proposed Buc-ee’s to be built near Interstate 75.

The new store is planned to be built near County Road 326 Interchange with I-75 at the Baldwin Angus Ranch. Commissioners did express concerns about the construction of their interstate sign possibly causing traffic flow problems.

“We will coordinate construction with the store and with the interchange,” said Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s director of real estate. “Hopefully, you know us and FDOT and Marion County can have a big ole grand opening altogether.”

According to Marion County officials, Buc-ee’s officials will need to submit a proposed site plan to be reviewed by the planning and zoning division.

The proposed store will have an 80,000-square-foot building, including outdoor areas. It will have a total of 120 fueling stations as well as 750 regular parking spaces and 28 spaces for electric vehicles.

