Marion County commissioners give OK to Buc-ee’s for new store near Ocala

The Marion County Commission voted on Tuesday to approve a zoning change to allow a proposed Buc-ee’s to be built near Interstate 75
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:47 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A beloved country store and gas station is one step closer to opening a location in Ocala. The Marion County Commission voted on Tuesday to approve a zoning change to allow a proposed Buc-ee’s to be built near Interstate 75.

The new store is planned to be built near County Road 326 Interchange with I-75 at the Baldwin Angus Ranch. Commissioners did express concerns about the construction of their interstate sign possibly causing traffic flow problems.

“We will coordinate construction with the store and with the interchange,” said Stan Beard, Buc-ee’s director of real estate. “Hopefully, you know us and FDOT and Marion County can have a big ole grand opening altogether.”

RELATED: Buc-ee’s could come to Ocala area if approved by Marion County Commissioners

According to Marion County officials, Buc-ee’s officials will need to submit a proposed site plan to be reviewed by the planning and zoning division.

The proposed store will have an 80,000-square-foot building, including outdoor areas. It will have a total of 120 fueling stations as well as 750 regular parking spaces and 28 spaces for electric vehicles.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Rep. Cammack announces plan for legislation named after late Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham
Buc-ee’s
Marion County commissioners give OK to Buc-ee’s for new store near Ocala
Grandmother, 2-year-old child hit while crossing Main Street in Gainesville
Grandmother, 2-year-old child hit while crossing Main Street in Gainesville
15-year-old faces tampering charge in connection to death of Demiah Appling in Dixie County
Ocala woman released on bond after throwing seven puppies into bushes