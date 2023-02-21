Ocala woman released on bond after throwing seven puppies into bushes

Geneva Honor was arrested on seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of animal abandonment.
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman from Ocala is released on bond after she was arrested for throwing several puppies out of her vehicle and into the bushes at the Humane Society of Marion County.

Geneva Honor was arrested on seven counts of animal cruelty and seven counts of animal abandonment.

“After we had found the puppies in the bushes and rolled back the cameras we just couldn’t believe what we were looking at,” said Austin Burnett, Shelter Operations Manager. “The woman had tossed the puppies aggressively into the bushes. It was very sad to see.”

All of this was caught on surveillance video around noon on Valentine’s Day.

Honor posted bond last Friday.

TV 20 asked her if she’d like to comment on her charges. Despite briefly coming out of her house, Honor refused to speak.

Burnett said this wasn’t the first time she came to the shelter.

“She’s come before and surrendered dogs to us which is why we just don’t understand really why she had to throw the puppies into the bushes whenever she knew our intake process.”

The pack of pups is now in the process of getting vaccinated, spayed, and neutered.

All of the dogs should be ready for adoption in about a week.

