Rep. Cammack announces plan for legislation named after late Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Congresswoman Kat Cammack addressed the Marion County Commission on Tuesday morning and announced a number of proposals she is working on in Congress. She announced her intention to name legislation aimed at combating opioid addiction after the late Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham.

Cammack presented to the commission list of items she is taking to Congress. She touched on several topics including cyber security, broadband access, data security, and reevaluating how to combat the opioid crisis.

The congresswoman says she recently returned from a trip to the border and feels the impact of drugs coming into the country is felt in every town, especially Ocala. Cammack says as a result of the work done in Ocala and Marion County to combat the opioid epidemic, congress will consider legislation in the next quarter titled the Graham Act.

“It is named after former Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham but it is the model we would like to see moving forward across the country,” said Cammack. “Instead of throwing 62 billion dollars at research to study fentanyl and its impacts on the brain, we would like to actually direct those resources at helping communities combat the opioid epidemic.”

Cammack says the legislation will prioritize increasing the number of beds and mental health services available for people in recovery.

Graham, who died in a plane crash in 2020, led several initiatives to help people struggling with addiction.

