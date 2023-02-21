Tech Tuesday: Silicon Assurance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate, and today I am joined by Raj Dutta with Silicon Assurance and he’s going to give us an inside scoop on hardware technologies. Raj, thanks so much for joining us today.

Thank you for having me, Melanie.

So what is Silicon Assurance?

Silicon Assurance, we develop technologies which are going to look into the design of a chip that goes into your phone, your laptops. And with our technology, we’ll be able to say whether this chip is secure or not.

And why work with hardware technologies?

Cybersecurity is what our people know about, and the foundation behind any software is the hardware and no one is thinking about the hardware. But that was fine couple of years ago. But recently, in the last 10 years, we have been seeing a lot of attacks that are happening which are leveraging the hardware. We feel that a strong foundation is necessary to make sure that the whole system and the cybersecurity solutions are developed correctly

And what two products does Silicon Assurance offer?

So right now we have two products called Analyz-N and Analyz-P. So one of the product is going to look into the chip design and tell where the issues are in the chip. The other one is going to protect the chip. So one is about identifying the issues. The second is about preventing the issues.

And why build here in Gainesville and how has being here in Gainesville helped your research?

So my company’s an offspring from the University of Florida. So my co-founders are professors at UF. And I work very closely with the technologies that are coming out of UF. And that is why being in Gainesville has helped me tremendously because I can directly contact and work with the students and the faculties at the University of Florida.

And what advice would you give to those who work with hardware technologies?

Well, the first thing is since people are spending so much money to buy an iPhone or a laptop or desktop, is to go and tell your company that you want to make sure that the products you’re giving us and we’re spending so much money to purchase are secure, right? If the customer doesn’t demand that their products should be secure, then the company’s not going to spend money on securing the devices. And that will be my advice, that people should be aware that security is necessary for the devices and the systems you’re purchasing. And you should demand that from the customer so that companies like us can help you to secure your systems.

And the main thing I’ll say is everyone wants to protect their identities, their bank accounts. And if you are not careful with what systems are trying to protect them and if security of the systems are not being considered carefully by the companies who are developing them, then everything breaks loose. So we have to be careful, we have to demand for that, and people deserve to have secure systems

Well, Raj, thanks so much for joining us today. And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next week.

RELATED: Tech Tuesday: Bhild

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.