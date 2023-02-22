Alachua County School Board addresses controversial books in meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In the Alachua County School Board meeting, superintendent Shane Andrew sought to set the record straight about some controversial books.

Parents were concerned about the district’s library database. School officials said although some books appear in the system, they have been discontinued since 2019.

“As long as they have an understanding of who those books are being provided to, that is a very key thing” shared parent Janne Riechard.

RELATED: ‘It’s pornographic’: ACPS parents concerned over controversial books, officials call it misinformation

Some parents take issue with the book “Transgender Lives” in the library database at Eastside High School. They also shared an excerpt of the book “Tricks”, in the database at Santa Fe high and called its content sexually explicit.

“I think that’s crazy to learn that in school,” shared Riechard. “They need to learn math and reading and writing and the important things. But that kind of stuff, the sexual education that gets in deep, you need to learn that at home.”

Officials said the database will be revised by spring break. Some took to the podium to express their concerns about censoring books.

“It’s just no right to white-wash everything so, so if you start with something like oh this book has some sexual content in it, then where do you stop, where do you end?” shared resident, Debbie Lewis.

A controversy went viral on social media about certain books in the database for elementary schools.

“It’s important also if you want kids to learn, for their brains to grow, they need to read,” shared Lewis. “Maybe some kids don’t want to read things that are boring. Maybe they want to read something that piques their interest a little bit more.”

School leaders said parents can keep their children from checking out certain books.

TRENDING STORY: No decision made on if mobile homes will be allowed in Rainbow Lakes Estates

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.