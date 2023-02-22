ASO holds funeral service for fallen deputy

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Family, friends and officers gathered to say goodbye to Alachua County deputy Nikolas Tilliman.

A funeral service was held at the Destiny Church in Newberry on Tuesday, where Tilliman’s loved ones and colleagues paid their respects this evening.

Tilliman joined the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office five years ago but then deployed to Afghanistan before returning to ASO.

Officials say Tilliman loved camping, hanging out with his rescue dog Pistol, and grilling for the Fourth of July.

