City council in Lake City vote to join in submitting grant proposals to renovate an historic theater

City leaders are also willing to let the theater use an empty lot next door for parking.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After a presentation from the owners of the Henry Wilson Performing Arts Building on North Marion Avenue, the city council in Lake City voted to join them in submitting grant proposals to renovate the property.

City leaders are also willing to let the theater use an empty lot next door for parking.

For many years, the building was known as the Gateway Theater.

Currently, it hosts children’s programming and theater performances.

