Florida State Parks Foundation hosts a trail mixer

The Florida State Parks Foundation will host a trail mixer for the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation on Wednesday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
This is as part of the Ocala to Osceola: Operation Connect, Protect, Restore expedition.

This is as part of the Ocala to Osceola: Operation Connect, Protect, Restore expedition.

The trail mixer is an opportunity for veterans, legislators, and community members to enjoy lunch and embark on a three-mile wilderness hike.

They will be exploring part of the Florida wildlife corridor.

The event will be held at the Mike Roess Gold Head Branch State Park.

The mixer will run from 12:30 until 3:30 p.m. and that includes the hiking portion.

