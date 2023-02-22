Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out two residential fires minutes apart

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - No people were hurt in two fires at separate residences in Gainesville on Wednesday morning, however, a dog was killed in one of the fires.

At 11:52 a.m., Gainesville Fire Rescue crews first responded to a fire at Addison Lane Apartments on Southwest 20th Avenue. Three units were able to keep the fire from spreading to more than one apartment.

At 11:54 a.m., crews were called out to another fire, this time at a house on Northeast Third Place. Two dogs were inside the home when the fire started. One of the dogs was unable to be resuscitated the other was taken to the UF Small Animal Hospital.

Both fires are under investigation.

