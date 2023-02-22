Gator baseball team pulls away from USF late, 6-1 to reach 4-0 on the season

Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game...
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against Central Michigan on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) -Tested for the first time all season, the Gator baseball team used power pitching and power hitting to pull away from host USF, 6-1 on Tuesday night in Tampa. Florida pitchers combined for 15 strikeouts and the lineup produced four home runs to keep Florida undefeated at 4-0.

The game was tied, 1-1 until the top of the sixth, when freshman Cade Kurland delivered a two-out RBI single up the middle that scored BT Riopelle.

Kurland also homered in the ninth, one of three long balls hit by the Gators in their final time at-bat. NCFL products Tyler Shelnut (Lake City) and Wyatt Langford (Trenton) also went deep. Jac Caglianone homered earlier in the game and led the team with three hits.

Freshman Cade Fisher made his first collegiate start, tossing four innings, and allowing one run on four hits. The win went to Ryan Slater, who tossed three innings of scoreless relief.

The Gators and Bulls complete a home and home series on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Condron Ballpark.

