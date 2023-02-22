Hawthorne boys edge Newberry in 1A region title game, join Williston in state semis

GHS, Santa Fe, & Columbia advance to their respective region title games
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WCJB) -Hawthorne’s CJ Ingram hit two free throws with one second to play, lifting the Hornets past Newberry, 43-41 in a thrilling Class 1A-Region 3 title game on Tuesday in Newberry. Hawthorne (11-6) advances to the state semifinals for the second straight year with their second dramatic win over Newberry in a span of 11 days. The Hornets won the district championship over the Panthers on a tip-in as time ran out back on Feb. 10.

Williston joined Hawthorne in the state semis with a 66-63 win over Wildwood. The Red Devils (23-7) beat the Wildcats for the third time this season. The Red Devils and Hornets will each play in Class 1A state semifinal games on Wednesday, March 1.

Four other NCFL teams appeared in region semifinal games on Tuesday.

Class 4A: Santa Fe (22-6) def. Cocoa (15-9), 60-38

Class 4A: The Villages (21-8) def. North Marion (21-7), 54-53

Class 5A: Columbia (20-9) def. Booker T. Washington (18-7), 69-55

Class 6A: GHS (23-6) def. Oakleaf (24-2), 47-42

