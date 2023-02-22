Lake City serial burglar found eating chicken in Zaxby’s kitchen

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police officers arrested a man Wednesday morning who was reported to be responsible for three separate robberies from that day.

Daniel Boone, 45, was arrested for burglary, trespassing, and property damage- and police found him while he was eating chicken in a closed Zaxby’s kitchen.

On Feb. 22, LCPD officers responded to three separate burglaries at Tire Mart, Rountree Moore Ford, and Zaxby’s. All three businesses are located nearby each other.

LCPD officials say that at around 5:50 a.m., officers responded to a burglary at Tire Mart. The reporting employee told police that someone threw a metal object through a window. Security footage showed the shirtless suspect rummaging through various items at the store.

Officers say another burglary happened that day, at Rountree Moore Ford. The employee told police about several vehicles being searched through.

Police then got a call about a burglary at Zaxby’s. The reporting employee told police that the front door was already open when they arrived to open the store.

LCPD officials say that officers entered the building to find Boone in the kitchen eating chicken. He matched the description of the Tire Mart burglar.

Upon questioning, Boone admitted to breaking the window at Tire Mart and breaking into Zaxby’s and Rountree Moore.

Boone was arrested and charged with burglary, trespassing, and property damage.

