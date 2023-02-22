Marion County Fire Rescue crews battle mobile home fire in Anthony

ANTHONY, Fla. (WCJB) - The American Red Cross is assisting a family after their home caught fire in Anthony early on Wednesday morning.

Marion County Fire Rescue crews responded to a mobile home on Northeast 86th Lane at 12:41 a.m. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were coming from the home.

Firefighters say the fire set off smoke detectors in the home waking up the family inside and allowing them to escape safely.

Crews were able to quickly stop the fire from progressing through the home, saving many rooms from fire damage. The fire was considered under control at 1:13 a.m.

No one was hurt in the blaze. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

