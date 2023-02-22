No decision made on if mobile homes will be allowed in Rainbow Lakes Estates

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Rainbow Lakes Estates is split between Levy County and Marion County.

A zoning change in Levy County may allow mobile homes in the housing district.

“For a lot of us we’re like how you can just change the rules. There’s no consideration for the investments that all of us have made,” said RLE board member Dan Wilshusen.

Residents from both counties attended the meeting with a majority of them against mobile homes coming to Rainbow Lakes.

“We’re not saying we want to ban mobile homes from the state Florida we’re talking about a little tiny area.”

But there were two people who spoke in favor of the change.

“I would welcome any well-maintained mobile home as opposed to a neglected house right next door to me.”

Barbara Collins also spoke for the change.

“County commission should delete all language that prohibits mobile homes in residential districts.”

Residents along with Wilshusen said they want to go back to the original rules, the ones they say everyone signed.

“They don’t want a home that comes in on wheels and in ten years the person says I want a larger home and they roll it out.”

Earlier this month, some residents spoke at a Marion County commission meeting, calling on Marion County to stop the rule change which they did on their half of the district.

Levy County commissioners delayed their decision until their next meeting on March 7, saying they need time to do their due diligence. They’ll meet with Marion County commissioners on Monday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.