No decision made on if mobile homes will be allowed in Rainbow Lakes Estates

Residents from Marion and Levy County attended the meeting with a majority of them against mobile homes coming to Rainbow Lakes Estates.
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Rainbow Lakes Estates is split between Levy County and Marion County.

A zoning change in Levy County may allow mobile homes in the housing district.

“For a lot of us we’re like how you can just change the rules. There’s no consideration for the investments that all of us have made,” said RLE board member Dan Wilshusen.

Residents from both counties attended the meeting with a majority of them against mobile homes coming to Rainbow Lakes.

“We’re not saying we want to ban mobile homes from the state Florida we’re talking about a little tiny area.”

But there were two people who spoke in favor of the change.

“I would welcome any well-maintained mobile home as opposed to a neglected house right next door to me.”

Barbara Collins also spoke for the change.

“County commission should delete all language that prohibits mobile homes in residential districts.”

Residents along with Wilshusen said they want to go back to the original rules, the ones they say everyone signed.

“They don’t want a home that comes in on wheels and in ten years the person says I want a larger home and they roll it out.”

Earlier this month, some residents spoke at a Marion County commission meeting, calling on Marion County to stop the rule change which they did on their half of the district.

Levy County commissioners delayed their decision until their next meeting on March 7, saying they need time to do their due diligence. They’ll meet with Marion County commissioners on Monday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Superintendent Shane Andrew sought to set the record straight.
Alachua County School Board addresses controversial books in meeting
No decision made on if mobile homes will be allowed in Rainbow Lakes Estates
A funeral service was held at the Destiny Church in Newberry for fallen Alachua County...
ASO holds funeral service for fallen deputy
ASO holds funeral service for fallen deputy