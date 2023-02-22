Pace Center for Girls, Alachua holds open house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Pace Center for Girls, Alachua will hold an open house for parents, students, educators, and community members on Wednesday.

The event will share the center’s efforts to educate our community about the unique opportunities they offer.

Attendees can take a tour as well as meet the staff and students who call Pace home.

The event will be held at 1010 SE 4th Avenue in Gainesville, and it starts at 1 p.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

Refreshments will be served.

