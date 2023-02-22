Pace Center for Girls, Alachua holds open house

The event will share the center’s efforts to educate our community about the unique opportunities they offer.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Pace Center for Girls, Alachua will hold an open house for parents, students, educators, and community members on Wednesday.

The event will share the center’s efforts to educate our community about the unique opportunities they offer.

Attendees can take a tour as well as meet the staff and students who call Pace home.

TRENDING: Marion County commissioners give OK to Buc-ee’s for new store near Ocala

The event will be held at 1010 SE 4th Avenue in Gainesville, and it starts at 1 p.m. and runs until 3 p.m.

Refreshments will be served.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the loss of MCFR Firefighter Paramedic Allen Singleton
Marion County Fire Rescue mourns the death of a second firefighter in a month

Latest News

Suwannee River Water Management District holds meeting to discuss the development of flood-risk maps
Pace Center for Girls, Alachua holds open house
Horse Capital TV highlights Ocala Polo Winter Series
St. Augustine Church and Catholic Gators will have hold a Ash Wednesday Service.
St. Augustine Church and Catholic Gators holds Ash Wednesday service
The Ocala Polo Club’s winter season is up and running.
Horse Capital TV highlights Ocala Polo Winter Series