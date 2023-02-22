Paige’s Kitchen: Quick Lunch

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This is a fantastic lunch that you can make for pennies on the dollar compared to takeout food. The ingredients are simple and pack a lot of flavor due to the fresh tomatoes and the peppery, bright flavor of Italian parsley. Feel free to add any other fresh herbs that you like. Fresh torn basil or thyme both represent excellent alternatives.

Flavor bomb or sugar bomb tomatoes are super sweet cherry tomatoes and not only add an explosion of flavor to this recipe but the bright color is beautiful.

I use small curd 4% milkfat cottage cheese but if you are counting calories try using non-fat cottage cheese.

Also use a good quality feta cheese that is preferably sold in a block in brine. You can break off pieces and crumble. The silky and salty taste brings the cottage cheese to life.

Ingredients

Cottage cheese

Feta cheese

Flavor or Sugar bomb tomatoes cut in half

Torn fresh herbs

A splash of red wine vinegar and extra virgin olive oil.

Cracked black pepper and flaky sea salt.

Directions

In a container that can be sealed, place a layer of cottage cheese. Next crumble feta cheese on top. Then top with tomatoes and a tiny splash of olive oil and red wine vinegar on the tomatoes. Add fresh herbs and cracked pepper. Salt right before eating.

