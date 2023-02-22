Riders left swinging on ride at state fair in high winds: ‘Oh my God’

Video reportedly shows riders in Florida left swinging on a ride at a state fair during high winds. (Source: Brandi Freymuller/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News/TMX) - A ride at a state fair in Florida reportedly got stuck in high winds last week.

Patrons at the Florida State Fair reported being stuck on a ride called the Enterprise. The ride looks similar to a Ferris wheel that features individual gondolas.

A witness reportedly shared a video showing some of the attached gondolas flipping in the air as the wheel was appearing not to move, leaving some riders hanging completely upside down.

“Oh my God, oh my God,” an onlooker could be heard saying in the video. “She [one of the riders] is trembling.”

According to reports, some of the riders were left bruised in the incident as crews stopped the ride.

The Florida State Fair is an annual event that is held at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

