Semi-truck accident in Ocala leaves woman dead, one person taken to hospital

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala Police officers responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on North Pine Avenue and Northwest 20th Street Wednesday afternoon.

OPD officials say one woman involved in the crash died as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Ocala Fire Rescue officials say that one person was trauma-alerted to a nearby hospital.

Traffic is currently being diverted on the northbound lanes at Northwest 10th Street. Drivers can go east or west at the North Pine Avenue and Northwest 10th Street intersection.

Ocala officials warn of heavy delays in the area.

