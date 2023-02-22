Semi-truck on I-75 hits overpass in Ocala, Northbound lanes blocked

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Ocala after an oversized vehicle hit the overpass at State Road 200 on Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash was reported at 9:14 a.m. on I-75 near mile marker 349 in Marion County. Troopers say a vehicle was too big to pass under the overpass and hit the structure.

Northbound lanes were blocked.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

