Semi-truck on I-75 hits overpass in Ocala, Northbound lanes blocked

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency crews responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Ocala after an oversized vehicle hit the overpass at State Road 200 on Wednesday.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say the crash was reported at 9:14 a.m. on I-75 near mile marker 349 in Marion County. Troopers say a vehicle was too big to pass under the overpass and hit the structure.

Northbound lanes were blocked.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.