Single-family home sales dropped in north central Florida over January

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The downward slide in housing sales continued in January.

Numbers released on Tuesday by Florida Realtors show single family home sales plummeted in north central Florida, as well as across the state. The average sales price, however, continued to rise.

In the Gainesville market, sales dipped 14%, but the average price rose 7%.

The difference was even more pronounced in the Ocala market, where sales fell 24%, but prices jumped 9.5%.

