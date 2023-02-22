Single-family home sales dropped in north central Florida over January

Home sales fell by 14%, while the prices of homes went up by 7% in the Gainesville market. In the Ocala market, home sales fell by 24%, while the prices of home
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:36 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The downward slide in housing sales continued in January.

Numbers released on Tuesday by Florida Realtors show single family home sales plummeted in north central Florida, as well as across the state. The average sales price, however, continued to rise.

In the Gainesville market, sales dipped 14%, but the average price rose 7%.

The difference was even more pronounced in the Ocala market, where sales fell 24%, but prices jumped 9.5%.

