St. Augustine Church and Catholic Gators holds Ash Wednesday service

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - St. Augustine Church and Catholic Gators will have hold a Ash Wednesday Service.

Four of these masses will be held in the church at the times 7 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

The mass held at 7:30 will be in Spanish.

There is also a mass on the Plaza of the Americas at 11:45 a.m.

