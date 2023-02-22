Suwannee River Jam festival postponed, opening in September

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee Music Park officials announced that the Suwannee River Jam music festival is taking place a little bit later than usual this year.

Suwannee Music Park posted an announcement Wednesday afternoon stating that the festival would be moved from mid-April to September.

It’s stated that the festival was moved to provide a better experience for festival-goers.

The new dates for the festival are Sept. 20 to Sept. 23.

Officials from the festival will automatically roll over any already purchased tickets to the September dates.

If you need to refund your ticket, officials are asking you to do so by April 1. The form to refund tickets can be found here.

