Suwannee River Jam festival postponed, opening in September

The Suwannee River Jam is being delayed until September
The Suwannee River Jam is being delayed until September(Suwannee River Jam)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee Music Park officials announced that the Suwannee River Jam music festival is taking place a little bit later than usual this year.

Suwannee Music Park posted an announcement Wednesday afternoon stating that the festival would be moved from mid-April to September.

It’s stated that the festival was moved to provide a better experience for festival-goers.

TRENDING: Semi-truck accident in Ocala leaves woman dead, one person taken to hospital

The new dates for the festival are Sept. 20 to Sept. 23.

Officials from the festival will automatically roll over any already purchased tickets to the September dates.

If you need to refund your ticket, officials are asking you to do so by April 1. The form to refund tickets can be found here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Semi-truck damages Southwest 66th Street bridge over I-75
Semi-truck on I-75 hits overpass in Ocala, Northbound lanes blocked
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis

Latest News

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Two candidates qualified to run for the open Lake Butler City Commission seat
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out two residential fires minutes apart
A workshop hosted by officials from Heir’s Property Assistance Program is assisting Gainesville...
Workshop in Gainesville helps residents finding legal assistance