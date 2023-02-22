Suwannee River Water Management District holds meeting to discuss the development of flood-risk maps

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee River Water Management District and federal emergency management agency will discuss the development of flood-risk maps.

These updated maps could affect residents in certain areas of Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee, and Union counties.

District officials are asking residents for feedback in the development of these maps.

The meeting will be held at the James A. Lewis Commission Chambers in Alachua from 5 to 8 p.m.

There will be another meeting in Lake City on Thursday.

