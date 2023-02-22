Two candidates qualified to run for the open Lake Butler City Commission seat

LAKE BUTLER, Fla. (WCJB) - The candidate qualifying period has ended for those seeking office in the city of Lake Butler for the upcoming special election.

According to Union County Supervisor of Elections Office officials, Rondoll Huggins and Joe Stephenson are both running to fill seat two on the Lake Butler City Commission. They are vying to replace Jack Schneck who resigned in November of 2022.

The special election will take place on April 6.

TRENDING: Columbia County Report: Rep. Kat Cammack visits with Chamber of Commerce

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.