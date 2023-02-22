University of Florida students are campaigning to stop the spread of misinformation

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Members of UF’s Bateman case study competition presented their campaign to Greater Gainesville Young Professionals.

They are a part of the News Literacy Project non-profit.

Students are teaching people how to identify credible news by sharing their experiences with misinformation.

Team members say 70% of people surveyed have been impacted or know someone who has been impacted by misinformation

“We’re trying to give people the tools to check the source, the context, the authenticity, reasoning, and evidence behind the information they see online,” said team member, Hannah Schoff. “So they don’t find themselves in an echo chamber, where they only see and believe what aligns with their beliefs. That is not always accurate based on the context of the information that they’re seeing online.”

After the presentation, attendees were encouraged to sign a pledge to get the facts before they act.

