Workshop in Gainesville helps residents finding legal assistance

A workshop hosted by officials from Heir’s Property Assistance Program is assisting Gainesville residents with legal help regarding properties.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Homeowners in Gainesville can take part in a workshop designed to help residents find legal help for their properties.

The workshop will be hosted by officials with the city’s Heir’s Property Assistance Program.

It offers free probate legal assistance for those with an “Heir’s” property within the Gainesville Community Reinvestment Area District.

The workshop is on February 23rd from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Coalition on 10th street.

