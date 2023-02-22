Workshop in Gainesville helps residents finding legal assistance

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Homeowners in Gainesville can take part in a workshop designed to help residents find legal help for their properties.

The workshop will be hosted by officials with the city’s Heir’s Property Assistance Program.

It offers free probate legal assistance for those with an “Heir’s” property within the Gainesville Community Reinvestment Area District.

The workshop is on February 23rd from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Cultural Arts Coalition on 10th street.

TRENDING: Semi-truck on I-75 hits overpass in Ocala, Northbound lanes blocked

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.