97-year-old skier retires after hitting the slopes for one last time: ‘It has been a great run’

Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.
Herb Oedel, 97, has decided to retire from skiing after hitting for slopes for 90 years.(Bradford Ski Area)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVERHILL, Mass. (Gray News) - A man has decided to retire from skiing after 90 years on the slopes.

According to the Bradford Ski Area, 97-year-old Herb Oedel made his final run earlier this week.

Oedel has reportedly been skiing since he was 7 years old.

On Wednesday, he posed for a picture with his 100-year-old wife Ginny after completing his final run at the Bradford Ski Area.

The ski area congratulated Oedel saying, “Congratulations, Herb. It has been a great run.”

Oedel and his wife have been visiting the ski area yearly with Ginny being his biggest supporter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

Latest News

Body camera video shows arrest of Orlando man accused of killing Dylan Lyons, a woman, a 9-year-old
Darly Moman and Lacole Mosley were charged with drug possession and distribution as well as six...
Police: 2 young girls walked streets alone to report their own abuse
The annual Seaport Mission Plan says the state’s ports handled 112.5 million tons of cargo last...
Global supply-chain issues cause increase in Florida’s cargo traffic
Global supply-chain issues cause increase in Florida’s cargo traffic
FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May...
R. Kelly sentenced for child pornography, child enticement