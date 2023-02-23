Business leaders attended Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership annual luncheon

More than a thousand business leaders and TV20 attended Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership annual luncheon.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than a thousand business leaders from Ocala and Marion County gathered for the Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership’s annual luncheon.

This year’s theme was “portraits of success” as the group celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

Last year the CEP helped create 11-thousand new jobs.

This year they are concentrating on a new neighborhood incubator in silver springs shores and a new tourism study to find new ways to get people to visit.

“The more money people make the more opportunities we create the more money they have to buy a home to buy a car to invest to plan for their future and that’s really what it’s about because we believe Ocala equals opportunity,” said Ocala CEP President, Kevin Sheilley.

Members of the TV20 staff also attended the annual luncheon.

TRENDING: Lanes on I-75 are back open, but overpass remains closed after tractor trailer crashes into bridge

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies arrest woman after she barricaded herself in a Northwest...
Alachua County deputies arrest woman after she threatened to cut off man’s penis
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home

Latest News

Business leaders attended Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership annual luncheon
Lake City serial burglar found eating chicken in Zaxby’s kitchen
Semi-truck accident in Ocala leaves woman dead, one person taken to hospital
Four teenagers missing from Lake City mental health facility found safe