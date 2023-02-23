Business leaders attended Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership annual luncheon

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than a thousand business leaders from Ocala and Marion County gathered for the Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership’s annual luncheon.

This year’s theme was “portraits of success” as the group celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

Last year the CEP helped create 11-thousand new jobs.

This year they are concentrating on a new neighborhood incubator in silver springs shores and a new tourism study to find new ways to get people to visit.

“The more money people make the more opportunities we create the more money they have to buy a home to buy a car to invest to plan for their future and that’s really what it’s about because we believe Ocala equals opportunity,” said Ocala CEP President, Kevin Sheilley.

Members of the TV20 staff also attended the annual luncheon.

