Colleagues respond to the death of former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not only did journalist Dylan Lyons, 24, touch lives in North Central Florida and in Orlando, but he is also remembered by the people he worked with at TV20 who now work across the country.

Most remember Dylan as a dedicated journalist and a coworker who would always put a smile on the faces of the people around him. Some of his former TV20 colleagues shared their thoughts on his passing on social media.

He left a mark on the weather forecasters who joined him on the 4 and 10 p.m. newscasts. He worked with Aj Willy, Alex Carter, Nicolette Zangara, and Vanessa Alonso.

Had the pleasure of working with Dylan for about 2 years at @WCJB20 in Gainesville. He was a very close friend who helped me settle into my first job. Things got a little rowdy when we would anchor together and people called us Willy & Dilly. You will be greatly missed. RIP. https://t.co/96m9tApDMk pic.twitter.com/t5uiztXWhz — AJ Willy (@AJWillyWX) February 23, 2023

Went to bed hoping this was somehow untrue. I'm now struggling to find words to describe my feelings.

Life is so precious. https://t.co/3jjRsHZAjp — Nicolette Zangara (@zangarawx) February 23, 2023

I just can’t believe it! Thinking of my @WCJB20 family & all my friends both at TV 20 and @MyNews13 who worked & knew Dylan! Just still can’t believe his life was cut short doing what he loved! https://t.co/jBsfInHTQH — Vanessa Alonso (@VAlonsoWeather) February 23, 2023

Alex Carter and Dylan Lyons (WCJB)

Former TV20 Anchors remember his fun-loving attitude and positive attitude. Dylan became fast friends with Alexus Cruz and Brianda Villegas when he joined the station in 2019.

Dylan Lyons was a joy to work with. He was kind, full of energy and wonderfully ambitious. His sweet and goofy demeanor would light up the @WCJB20 everyday. I am so lucky to have met such a vibrant spirit. Rest in peace Dylan 🤍 Please pray for his family and the other victims. pic.twitter.com/2C6lK9cpQI — Alexis Cruz (@newsbycruz) February 23, 2023

My little hiss, you were such a light. I’m so so sorry this happened to you. There’s so much I want to say but don’t have the words. Just cherishing the memories we made eating your vegan cheese and chugging sweet teas. 🤍

Sending love to your family and everyone you made smile. pic.twitter.com/7C8R7O8qus — Brianda Villegas (@WFLABrianda) February 23, 2023

His former coworkers are struggling to understand how a tragic incident could happen to someone just trying to serve the community.

Dylan was simply doing his job. Thinking of everyone at @WCJB20 and @MyNews13. https://t.co/XzvrCiGXDh — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) February 23, 2023

I worked with Dylan during my first news job out of college. Energetic and driven, Dylan's passion made work fun, and he was deeply devoted to his family. He was only 24.



My heart breaks for all of the victims who were lost to this senseless violence.💛 https://t.co/gp5ZFlPZo8 — Alyssa Ramos 💌💐 (@LysKRamos) February 23, 2023

Dylan Lyons is survived by his financée Casey Fite, a former TV20 employee, as well as his mother, father, sister, niece, and nephew.

https://t.co/7LB80ysVuQ



The love of my life was murdered. I will never be the same person ever again. Please help my family and I during this time. pic.twitter.com/3dHrNcdIKK — Casey Lynn (@Caseyswim1996) February 23, 2023

