Colleagues respond to the death of former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons

Dylan Lyons on the TV20 News Anchor Desk with AJ Willy
Dylan Lyons on the TV20 News Anchor Desk with AJ Willy
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Not only did journalist Dylan Lyons, 24, touch lives in North Central Florida and in Orlando, but he is also remembered by the people he worked with at TV20 who now work across the country.

Most remember Dylan as a dedicated journalist and a coworker who would always put a smile on the faces of the people around him. Some of his former TV20 colleagues shared their thoughts on his passing on social media.

RELATED: Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

He left a mark on the weather forecasters who joined him on the 4 and 10 p.m. newscasts. He worked with Aj Willy, Alex Carter, Nicolette Zangara, and Vanessa Alonso.

Alex Carter and Dylan Lyons
Alex Carter and Dylan Lyons

Former TV20 Anchors remember his fun-loving attitude and positive attitude. Dylan became fast friends with Alexus Cruz and Brianda Villegas when he joined the station in 2019.

RELATED: Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified

His former coworkers are struggling to understand how a tragic incident could happen to someone just trying to serve the community.

Dylan Lyons is survived by his financée Casey Fite, a former TV20 employee, as well as his mother, father, sister, niece, and nephew.

