Florida AG asks judge to reverse rule allowing public money to fund expenses unrelated to abortion

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Pointing to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking a federal judge to scrap a 2016 ruling that prevented the state from cutting off public money to abortion providers for health services unrelated to abortion.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in 2016 sided with Planned Parenthood affiliates and issued an injunction against a law that would have prevented state and local-government money from going to abortion providers for services such as testing for sexually transmitted diseases and screening for breast and cervical cancer. Florida has long prevented public money from being used to fund abortions.

In a seven-page motion, Moody’s office asked Hinkle to vacate the injunction because the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

According to Moody, ”You’ll see this, not only in Florida, but around the nation in many courts as they readdress these injunctions that may be based on law that is no longer in effect.”

The motion says that in light of last year’s ruling in a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the legal basis for the injunction no longer exists.

