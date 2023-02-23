Florida AG asks judge to reverse rule allowing public money to fund expenses unrelated to abortion

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking a federal judge to scrap a 2016 ruling that prevented the state from cutting off public money to abortion provid
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Pointing to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is asking a federal judge to scrap a 2016 ruling that prevented the state from cutting off public money to abortion providers for health services unrelated to abortion.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle in 2016 sided with Planned Parenthood affiliates and issued an injunction against a law that would have prevented state and local-government money from going to abortion providers for services such as testing for sexually transmitted diseases and screening for breast and cervical cancer. Florida has long prevented public money from being used to fund abortions.

In a seven-page motion, Moody’s office asked Hinkle to vacate the injunction because the U.S. Supreme Court last year overturned the Roe v. Wade decision that established a constitutional right to abortion.

TRENDING: Workshop in Gainesville helps residents finding legal assistance

According to Moody, ”You’ll see this, not only in Florida, but around the nation in many courts as they readdress these injunctions that may be based on law that is no longer in effect.”

The motion says that in light of last year’s ruling in a case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the legal basis for the injunction no longer exists.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

Latest News

Body camera video shows arrest of Orlando man accused of killing Dylan Lyons, a woman, a 9-year-old
The annual Seaport Mission Plan says the state’s ports handled 112.5 million tons of cargo last...
Global supply-chain issues cause increase in Florida’s cargo traffic
Global supply-chain issues cause increase in Florida’s cargo traffic
North Central Florida media professionals remember Dylan Lyons