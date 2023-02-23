Former TV20 News anchor, reporter Dylan Lyons shot while covering homicide in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. (WCJB/GRAY) - News outlets in Orlando have confirmed that a television news reporter shot and killed while covering a homicide investigation was former TV20 News anchor and reporter Dylan Lyons.

Dylan started as a reporter for the TV20 Morning Edition in 2019. He then launched the TV20 News at 4 p.m. and TV20 News at 10 p.m. as the shows’ first anchor in 2021. He left Gainesville in 2022 to report for Spectrum News 13 in Orlando.

“Dylan Lyons was a committed journalist, and a major talent as an on-air presence. Moreover, he was part of the TV20 family. He had the range to thrive as our morning show reporter, then nightside reporter, and finally as the anchor to launch our 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts. He had a big personality and was never afraid to ask the tough questions. Dylan was also deeply involved in TV20′s charitable and community outreach efforts during his time in North Central Florida. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the Spectrum News 13 team.” - WCJB TV20 News Director Jon Levy

Authorities in Orlando say a Dylan and a 9-year-old girl were fatally shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman was killed earlier in the day.

According to Orange County Sheriff John Mina, deputies responded to the initial shooting on Hialeah Street at approximately 11 a.m.

A woman in her 20s died as a result of the first shooting, Sheriff Mina said.

At approximately 4 p.m., authorities responded back to the earlier scene for reports of two additional shootings in the area.

The sheriff said an individual shot a Spectrum 13 news reporter and photographer while they were near their vehicle covering the earlier homicide.

The same individual then entered a nearby home and shot a woman and her 9-year-old girl, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

One of the news employees and the 9-year-old girl died from their injuries, the sheriff said.

Detectives collected evidence and detained a suspect identified as 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses.

Investigators believe Moses is related to all of the shootings. He faces several criminal charges, including murder.

“It’s hard to know if he was targeting this new crew. It will all be part of our investigation,” Sheriff Mina said.

Our hearts go out to the family of the journalist killed today and the crew member injured in Orange County, Florida, as well as the whole Spectrum News team. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) February 23, 2023

In response to the shooting, Spectrum News 13′s parent company, Charter Communications, released the following statement Wednesday night:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and the other lives senselessly taken today. Our thoughts are with our employee’s family, friends and co-workers during this very difficult time. We remain hopeful that our other colleague who was injured makes a full recovery.

This is a terrible tragedy for the Orlando community.”

