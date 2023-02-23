Gator baseball team suffer their first loss of the season after 10-9 loss to USF

Florida gave up seven runs in the ninth inning
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game...
Florida utility Jac Caglianone (14) at bat during an NCAA regional championship baseball game against Central Michigan on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)(Gary McCullough | AP)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 1:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The night started off as business as usual for the Florida baseball team vs South Florida. However, the evening ended with the (4-1) Gators giving up a five run lead and falling 10-9 to the (2-3) Bulls. It was Florida’s first loss of the season.

Florida started things off with a bang as Jac Caglianone chalking up his first home run of the season. The Tampa, Florida product finished 3 for 3, HR (1), two RBI’s, and two walks. The Gators would score off a trifecta of singles in the fifth inning to take a 6-3 lead.

The Gators would add another two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 8-3 lead into the ninth inning. Bulls hit a pair of homers by David Brutcher and Jackson Mayo and scored five runs to tie it up at 8. Florida watched their lead disappear after a RBI triple out to right by Daniel Cantu. Cantu was five for 19 at the plate before tonight. A wild pitch by Florida’s Anthony Ursitti led Cantu home to build a two run lead and South Florida pulled off their second win of the season.

Florida will look to rebound as they host a three-game series with the University of Cincinnati this weekend. First pitch is Friday night at 6:30pm in Condron Family Ballpark

