Gator baseball team suffer their first loss of the season after 10-9 loss to USF

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The night started off as business as usual for the Florida baseball team vs South Florida. However, the evening ended with the (4-1) Gators giving up a five run lead and falling 10-9 to the (2-3) Bulls. It was Florida’s first loss of the season.

Florida started things off with a bang as Jac Caglianone chalking up his first home run of the season. The Tampa, Florida product finished 3 for 3, HR (1), two RBI’s, and two walks. The Gators would score off a trifecta of singles in the fifth inning to take a 6-3 lead.

The Gators would add another two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 8-3 lead into the ninth inning. Bulls hit a pair of homers by David Brutcher and Jackson Mayo and scored five runs to tie it up at 8. Florida watched their lead disappear after a RBI triple out to right by Daniel Cantu. Cantu was five for 19 at the plate before tonight. A wild pitch by Florida’s Anthony Ursitti led Cantu home to build a two run lead and South Florida pulled off their second win of the season.

Florida will look to rebound as they host a three-game series with the University of Cincinnati this weekend. First pitch is Friday night at 6:30pm in Condron Family Ballpark

