Gator men’s basketball team fall apart vs Kentucky, 82-74

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - It was another tough pill to swallow Wednesday night for the Florida men’s basketball team vs Kentucky. The (14-14) Gators drop back to back games after a 82-74 loss to the (19-9) Wildcats. Florida has dropped five of their last six games and fall below .500 to 7-8 in conference play.

In the first half, Kentucky jumped out to a 22-12 lead. Florida outscored the Wildcats 25-14 for the rest of the half including a 9-0 run, thanks to two straight three pointers by freshman Riley Kugel. Kugel put up a team high 24 points and delivered his first career 20-point game as a Gator. Florida was clinging to a 37-36 lead at halftime

However, Florida’s inability to play two strong halves of basketball continued to haunt them. The Gators and Wildcats were going back and forth early in the second half. Kentucky superstar Oscar Tshiebwe found his rhythm and made Florida pay the price. Tshiebwe went 12 for 13 from the field and scored 25 points. The Gators could not regain the lead for the rest of the game and dealt with multiple deficits. Riley Kugel has hit double digits for the last five games.

Kugel said regarding the effort of the team, “I feel like everybody on the roster is ready to go and ready to give their all, all the time. Everybody’s mindset is always to get it done, and whatever that person on our roster needs to do, I feel like they’ll get it done.”

Head coach Todd Golden said, “We obviously took a one-point lead at halftime, pretty resilient effort that way. I think we outscored them 22-to-6 to end the half, to take that lead. And then again, early in the second half, we weren’t able to stop them around the rim but clawed all the way back, got them to miss down two on a tough step-back three and just couldn’t get the rebound with 1:20 to go or 1:40, can’t remember exactly. I’m proud of the effort.”

Statistically, Florida shot 50 percent from the field and drilled 40 percent of their three-pointers.

Florida will be on the road for the next two games starting with a chance to “return the favor” to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Tip/off at 6pm Saturday night.

