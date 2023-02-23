Global supply-chain issues cause increase in Florida’s cargo traffic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - Global supply-chain issues last year helped push cargo traffic at Florida’s 16 seaports slightly ahead of pre-pandemic numbers, while the cruise industry is expected to return to pre-pandemic passenger counts this year. The annual Seaport Mission Plan, issued this week by the Florida Ports Council, says the state’s ports handled 112.5 million tons of cargo last year, up six percent from 2021 and 0.5 percent higher than in 2019, the last full year before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the cruise industry in Florida recorded 10.77 million passengers in 2022, 41 percent fewer than in 2019, according to the council report. Michael Rubin, president and CEO of the ports council, says the cruise industry is trending this year toward the 2019 totals.

According to Michael Rubin, ”We have a good problem at the moment. We are running out of parking at a lot of these seaports. So, I think the cruise industry is back up. They offered some reduced rates for those cruising. So, it’s a good time to go on a cruise. We are hopeful to see those numbers back up to 2019 numbers, maybe by the end of this year.”

Florida’s cruise industry handles about 60 percent of all U.S. passenger traffic and plays a vital role in the state’s tourism industry. The increase in cargo last year stemmed from shipping companies looking to avoid slowdowns at the California ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach while carrying cargo from Asia and South America.

