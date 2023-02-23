Hawthorne girls basketball team reaches state title game, downs Ponce De Leon, 50-45 in 1A semis

The Hornets advance to face Wildwood for the 1A crown
RP Funding Center, Lakeland
RP Funding Center, Lakeland
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:24 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -For the third time in the last four years, the Hawthorne girls basketball team will be playing for a state championship. The Hornets used a strong second half to overtake two-time defending champion Ponce De Leon, 50-45 in Wednesday’s state 1A semifinals in Lakeland.

The Hornets, who hit only 4 of 25 shots from the field in the first half but trailed by only one, outscored the Pirates 20-12 in the third quarter and held on to advance to Friday’s title game against Wildwood, a 66-45 winner over Graceville.

De’Mya Adams scored 20 points, while Jaz’lyn Jackson tallied 13 points and 9 rebounds for Hawthorne (14-5), which hit 11 of 24 shots from the field in the second half.

The victory turns the table on the Pirates (20-4), who halted Hawthorne’s hopes of back to back state titles in 2021 with a last-second win in the championship game. This time, it was the Hornets who denied the Pirates a shot at a three-peat.

Friday’s championship tilt is set for 7 p.m. at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

