HCA Florida Gainesville Emergency holds ceremony for their 50th anniversary celebrations

HCA Florida Gainesville Emergency will hold a ceremony for their 50th anniversary celebrations...
HCA Florida Gainesville Emergency will hold a ceremony for their 50th anniversary celebrations on Thursday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:49 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Gainesville Emergency will hold a ceremony for their 50th anniversary celebrations on Thursday.

The event will be held at their construction site located at 4094 SW 41st Blvd in Gainesville.

TRENDING: Business leaders attended Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership annual luncheon

The celebration will run from 11 a.m. until noon and officials ask that all attendees wear appropriate footwear for an active construction site.

Refreshments will be served at this event.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

Latest News

Students across Florida have planned a walkout on Thursday to protest Gov. DeSantis, including...
UF students plan walkout to protest Gov. DeSantis’s remarks on education
North Central Florida Media and CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion teamed up for the mega job fair...
NCF Media and CareerSource CLM hosts mega job fair
More than a thousand business leaders and TV20 attended Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership...
Business leaders attended Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership annual luncheon
Business leaders attended Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership annual luncheon