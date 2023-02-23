HCA Florida Gainesville Emergency holds ceremony for their 50th anniversary celebrations

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida Gainesville Emergency will hold a ceremony for their 50th anniversary celebrations on Thursday.

The event will be held at their construction site located at 4094 SW 41st Blvd in Gainesville.

The celebration will run from 11 a.m. until noon and officials ask that all attendees wear appropriate footwear for an active construction site.

Refreshments will be served at this event.

