Lanes on I-75 are back open, but overpass remains closed after tractor trailer crashes into bridge

All lanes on I-75 are back open after tractor trailer crashes into bridge.
All lanes on I-75 are back open after tractor trailer crashes into bridge.(wcjb)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 10:13 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The crash happened around 9:15 Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a trailer carrying a load that was too big to fit under the bridge and crashed into the overpass on SW 66th Street in Ocala.

Dylan Kurran was stuck in the traffic and said it took him an hour to get home.

“It’s a mess because I go this way every day, I had to go all the way down to 200 and go around on the flyover down there behind kohls it’s a mess.”

Crews work throughout the day fixing the bridge, and even putting up a sign that says “no trucks left lane”.

“People need to be more careful obviously because how did he get past the weigh station down there that’s my thing,” said Kurran.

The driver said he remember a few years back when another tractor trailer hit the same bridge causing the road to shut down.

“Think they would’ve measured it first this is the second time it’s happened at this overpass it happened a few years ago same thing and they had it closed for a couple of days I don’t know how long they’re going to have it closed this time.”

State troopers said all lanes are I-75 are back open, but the overpass will remain closed.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
UAA releases statement on death of former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng
Former Florida Gators OL Kaleb Boateng dies at student housing apartment complex
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Video shows gunman accused of killing two people and wounding another
GPD releases video of a man spotted in the area of a deadly shooting at a Gainesville home
Mugshot of 34-year-old Kendrick Sparks
Gainesville Police officers arrest man after Publix break-in

Latest News

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
The Suwannee River Jam is being delayed until September
Suwannee River Jam festival postponed, opening in September
Two candidates qualified to run for the open Lake Butler City Commission seat
Gainesville Fire Rescue crews put out two residential fires minutes apart