Lanes on I-75 are back open, but overpass remains closed after tractor trailer crashes into bridge

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The crash happened around 9:15 Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers said a trailer carrying a load that was too big to fit under the bridge and crashed into the overpass on SW 66th Street in Ocala.

Dylan Kurran was stuck in the traffic and said it took him an hour to get home.

“It’s a mess because I go this way every day, I had to go all the way down to 200 and go around on the flyover down there behind kohls it’s a mess.”

Crews work throughout the day fixing the bridge, and even putting up a sign that says “no trucks left lane”.

“People need to be more careful obviously because how did he get past the weigh station down there that’s my thing,” said Kurran.

The driver said he remember a few years back when another tractor trailer hit the same bridge causing the road to shut down.

“Think they would’ve measured it first this is the second time it’s happened at this overpass it happened a few years ago same thing and they had it closed for a couple of days I don’t know how long they’re going to have it closed this time.”

State troopers said all lanes are I-75 are back open, but the overpass will remain closed.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.