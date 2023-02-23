NCF Media and CareerSource CLM hosts mega job fair

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida Media and CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion teamed up for the mega job fair on Thursday.

The event will help job seekers looking for employers from both the public and private sectors.

TRENDING: Lanes on I-75 are back open, but overpass remains closed after tractor trailer crashes into bridge

This event will host employers recruiting to fill immediate openings in a wide range of industries.

The job fair will be held at he College of Central Florida Klein Conference Center in Ocala from 3 to 7 p.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.