Officials pay their respects on social media for former TV20 News anchor, Dylan Lyons

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials from a local level to a national level are sending condolences.

The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office, Gainesville Mayor Harvey Ward, and congresswoman Kat Cammack were just a few who are remembering Dylan.

Officials sent their thoughts and prayers through Facebook and Twitter, while also remembering their experiences with him. Many describe Dylan as professional, kind, and hardworking.

Sheriff Bobby Schultz from GCSO remembers working closely with Dylan and sent out a statement saying he was one of the brightest and best reporters he had worked with.

The Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists and the University of Central Florida also honored Dylan with messages. They said it was a senseless act of gun violence.

Officials also honored the other victims involved in the shooting on their social media posts.

