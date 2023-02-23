TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Evalyn Guild (Newberry)

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Evalyn Guild is the nucleus of the girls basketball team at Newberry high school. Guild is the two-year team captain. She is unafraid to take on the prominent role by going above and beyond.

Guild said, “I am definitely a leader. I really help out the younger players to know where they are supposed to be and I may be a bit quiet, but I always know what to do.”

One of those young players off to a great start is freshman Brandy Whitfield.

Guild said, “I think she kind of looks up to me. Because we play similar positions and me being the senior. She is looking up to my career.”

Head coach Dameon Hughes said, “She is that player that every coach wants. She does everything right. You tell her one thing to do and she does it. She is like a coach on the floor, she is just smooth. I love coaching her. I am going to miss her when she graduates. I will tell you that.”

The senior also contributed as a record breaking success in volleyball including all-state recognition...Academically, she has a weighted GPA of 4.6 and is also enrolled at Santa Fe College...

Guild explained, “Because I really care about my grades. Grades are things that get you scholarships down the road and it is really important for your future career.”

Her laser like focus aimed for a career as a veterinarian and prepared by recording over 100 hours of volunteer service at the Newberry Animal Hospital and the Humane Society of North Central Florida.

Guild said, “It has gotten me experience. What I want to do. I want to go to into veterinary medicine and that just solidified it for me. I really have to stay focused. That is the main thing. Focus on the goal in the future.”

From aiming for the basket to her targeted goal of caring for animals.

Evalyn Guild. Our TV 20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

