UF students plan walkout to protest Gov. DeSantis’s remarks on education

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students across Florida have planned a walkout on Thursday.

This is to stand against Governor Ron DeSantis’s request for all public university’s to share data from student health services on transgender students.

Students who walk out at the University of Florida will protest DeSantis’s remarks on education.

Those who choose to walk out can instead learn about black history from members with the Samuel Proctor Oral History Program.

UF’s walkout will be held at the Marston Science Library from noon until 3 p.m.

